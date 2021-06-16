VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $68.29 million and approximately $16,434.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00144352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00946520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,588.33 or 1.00025622 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,773,369 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

