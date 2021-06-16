Vesper Price Tops $10.90 on Major Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and $745,621.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.90 or 0.00028201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00148969 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00181557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.39 or 0.00939908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.57 or 0.99694319 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,814,247 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

