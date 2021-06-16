Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

VWDRY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

