Vetri (VLD) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Vetri has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Vetri has a market cap of $4.06 million and $650.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vetri

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

