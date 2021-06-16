VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1,795.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

