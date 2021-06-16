VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,918 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $36,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,396,000 after acquiring an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 207,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.