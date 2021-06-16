Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce $94.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.60 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Vicor stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.21.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vicor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vicor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

