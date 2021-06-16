Vidulum (VDL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $240.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $281,483.18 and $240.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

