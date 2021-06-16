Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.
Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
