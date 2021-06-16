Virtue Poker (VPP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $150,186.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $3.39 million and $150,186.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00144712 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00179783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00945981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,545.25 or 0.99712086 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

