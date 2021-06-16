Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.37 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

VRTS stock opened at $288.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.40. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $300.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

