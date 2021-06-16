Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.92.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.02. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.