Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 118.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE V traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $229.23. The company had a trading volume of 524,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The firm has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

