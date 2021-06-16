Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.45. The company had a trading volume of 456,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.02. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.