Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39,963 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.79. The stock had a trading volume of 465,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $447.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

