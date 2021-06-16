Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Short Interest Update

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMAC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Vistas Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

