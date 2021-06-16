Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 2.49% of Visteon worth $84,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

