Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

A number of brokerages have commented on VTY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 575 shares of company stock valued at $724,074.

VTY opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,253.48. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.