Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 132.32 ($1.73). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 173,322,211 shares trading hands.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of £36.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.