Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNNVF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85. Vonovia has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

