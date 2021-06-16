Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $10,023,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 4,703,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.