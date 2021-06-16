Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Vontier worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,349,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

