Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of VNO opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.