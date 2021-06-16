VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.75

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869.75 ($11.36) and traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.47). VP shares last traded at GBX 868 ($11.34), with a volume of 8,110 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £348.54 million and a P/E ratio of -74.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 869.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -215.52%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

