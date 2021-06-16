Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,191 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $172,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $77,151,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $53,643,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.67. 11,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,174. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

