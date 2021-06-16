W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $11.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.49. 8,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,149. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $620.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $676.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

