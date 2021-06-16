Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 18,761 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Yandex worth $51,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 273,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. Yandex has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

