Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 488,235 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 488,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,041,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,330. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

