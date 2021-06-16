Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 220,075 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,075 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $68,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,982 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

EOG traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,885. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 856.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

