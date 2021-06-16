Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 460,861 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,861 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Seagate Technology worth $56,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 3,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

