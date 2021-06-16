Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,125,094 Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,125,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,811,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.53% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,695 shares of company stock worth $1,729,834 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

TRHC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. 1,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

