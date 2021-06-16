Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,333 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

