Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of JD.com worth $67,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 424,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 124,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,506. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

