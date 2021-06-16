Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.91% of Kornit Digital worth $87,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 556.07 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

