Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $55.09 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Liberty Global worth $55,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 123,771 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 23,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,932,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

