Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $69.25 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.75% of Mercury Systems worth $69,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,348. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.