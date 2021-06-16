Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 448,417 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $69,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

