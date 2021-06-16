Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $81,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.11. 960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.17 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

