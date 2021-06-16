Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 256,775 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 379.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.53% of Valmont Industries worth $77,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMI stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

