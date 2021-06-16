Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 63,531 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.50% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $82,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,875. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

