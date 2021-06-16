Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 899,482 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 899,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.39% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIMC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,356. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

