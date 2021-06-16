Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,750 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Omnicell worth $64,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $231,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

