Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $6,369,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.