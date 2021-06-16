Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 137,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Enphase Energy worth $63,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,951. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

