Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 176,554 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 176,554 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $71,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

