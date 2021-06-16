Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 20,476 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $69,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

