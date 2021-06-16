Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 3,510 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of Churchill Downs worth $77,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

