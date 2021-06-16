Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 4,743 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of Globant worth $83,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.93 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $137.97 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

