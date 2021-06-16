Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 6,138 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Fox Factory worth $74,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,106. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

