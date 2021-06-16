Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 66,679 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 66,679 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $81,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. 126,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,963,670. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

